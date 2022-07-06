Who is Antiques Road Trip presenter Philip Serrell's daughter? The presenter appears on the BBC antiques show

Antiques Road Trip and its presenters have built up quite the fanbase through the years. One presenter, Philip Serrell, continues to appear on the show and TV fans enjoy tuning in for his expert tips of antiques and precious items.

But many are also interested in his family life. Philip generally prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, but he has spoken out about his daughter, Clementine, in recent times. Get to know his daughter and family here…

It's clear that Clementine, 33, has many strings to her bow. As well as working as a personal trainer, she also runs her own cake making business, named Batch 22. Impressive!

Clementine is the only daughter of Philip and his wife, Briony, who have been married for a number of years.

Although Philip hasn't spoken publicly about his marriage, it's clear the family have a tight bond. In 2021, Clemetine shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her mum on Mother's Day.

Philip with his wife and their daughter, Clementine

"My mum, known to many as Pub, and someone who I am so lucky to have," she captioned the sweet image. "She's happiest with a car or a Shetland, or both, and cannot bake to save her life - my gran taught me how to bake. We always have SO much fun, laugh until I cry kind of fun."

Clementine has also received praise in recent times for bravely opening up about her eating disorder, which made headlines a few years ago.

Philip appears on BBC's Antiques Road Trip

Speaking to the MailOnline in 2016, Philip also opened up about his daughter's journey: "As a dad, it's been very difficult, I've found it very hard to understand. I've spent 62 years enjoying eating, and it's very hard not to say, 'Just eat, it's easy.'"

He continued: "But Clementine has come through this on her own and I know she'd love to help others who are in a similar situation."

