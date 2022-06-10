Antiques Road Trip's Roo Irvine lands exciting new role away from show We can't wait to tune in!

Roo Irvine has been a much-loved member of the Antiques Road Trip family since she joined the BBC programme back in 2018.

Over the last four years, she's uncovered incredible antiques and made some unbelievable profits at auction and now it's been revealed that Roo has landed a brand new role on another show - and we think that Antiques Road Trip fans will be delighted!

WATCH: Roo Irvine and Mark Hill team up for Antiques Road Trip

Roo, whose full name is Arusha Irvine, has been announced as one of Bargain Hunt's newest presenters. While the antiques dealer and television presenter from Scotland has appeared on the programme as an expert before, she will front the show for the first time ever later this year.

Roo isn't the only new face you can expect to see on the much-loved daytime show when it makes its return later this month as Caroline Hawley and Danny Sebastian have also been announced as new presenters.

Roo will make her debut on the show on Monday 13 June

The trio join existing presenters Natasha Raskin Sharp, Christina Trevanion, Eric Knowles and Charlie Ross as they scour antiques fairs across the nation looking for pre-loved pieces which will turn a profit for members of the public, going head-to-head in the red and blue teams. Roo's first fronted episode will air on Monday 13 June and will see her visit an antiques fair in Southwell, Nottinghamshire - so mark your calendars now!

Speaking about filming, she described it as "exhilarating, exciting and great fun", but added that the early starts were not what she was used to as she is a self-confessed "night owl".

Are you looking forward to seeing Roo on the beloved BBC show?

"I am a night owl and definitely not a morning person, so my morning alarm when filming often makes me cry into my pillow!" she explained.

Nevertheless, she added that she was "loving every second of it" as "Bargain Hunt has such a happy, chilled vibe and that's down to the contestants and the crew. It's like a big family. They say 'do what you love and you'll never do a day's work again' – that is definitely me!"

Away from her television work, Roo is the owner of Kilcreggan Antiques, an antique store in her hometown of Argyll and Bute, Scotland and lives with her husband Mark and two adorable Maine Coon cats.

