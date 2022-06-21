Natasha Raskin Sharp is a familiar face thanks to her time on popular daytime shows such as BBC's Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt. But it's not just Natasha who is becoming renowned for her work in the art and auctioneering industry; her father, Philip, is also well-known.

MORE: Natasha Raskin Sharp talks milestone career moment prompted by famous dad

The pair clearly have a sweet bond with Natasha previously opening up about her father's influence on her career, and she's often his biggest cheerleader. Find out more about their sweet relationship below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Natasha Raskin Sharp shares exciting auction news with fans

Who is Natasha Raskin Sharp's dad?

Philip Raskin is a renowned Scottish artist who is known for his work with landscape and seascapes, and his incredible work has featured at exhibitions and sold all over the globe. He keeps a relatively low profile, but Natasha often references his work on her social media to her Instagram and Twitter followers.

Philip, 75, was born in Glasgow and studied at the Glasgow School of Art in the 1960s. However, his career hasn't solely centered around art. Before becoming successful in the art world, he ran a restaurant for 20 years alongside Natasha's mum.

MORE: Natasha Raskin Sharp's very surprising job before her TV career revealed

MORE: Natasha Raskin Sharp inundated with support after latest post

Natasha features on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip

What has Natasha Raskin Sharp said about her dad?

Natasha has previously stated that her father is the reason why she ended up embarking on a career in auctioning. But it seems her parents have always been an inspiration for the TV presenter, with Natasha previously telling HELLO! how she initially thought she'd end up working in hospitality.

The 35-year-old said: "I thought I was going to follow in my parents' footsteps. My parents were restaurateurs for 20 years and I just assumed that I would go on to either take the helm at their restaurant or to do something in the hospitality industry myself. But when I was about 15 […] my parents decided to give up their restaurant."

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell reveals greatest auction loss

Natasha is her dad's biggest cheerleader

It was then that Natasha began studying art in Glasgow and soon after she attended her first auction with her dad. "It hadn't occurred to me to work in the auction world," the Bargain Hunt star said.

"Had it not been for my dad, I wouldn't have known that you could do such exciting things or sell contemporary art at auction which I continue to do to this day. So I have a lot to thank him for and remember very, very clearly a genuine milestone moment," she added.

Has Natasha Raskin Sharp shared photos of her dad?

Natasha has shared a number of photos with her dad in recent months to promote his artwork, particularly his paintings which have been available for auction in aid of raising money for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Natasha often shared updates on her dad's work on social media

Posting a photo of Philip standing by his easel in April, Natasha wrote: "This is my dad, Philip (I love this photo of him!) One of his paintings, 'Time and Tide' (lot 7) is in the upcoming charity auction 'Art For Ukraine'. 100% of the proceeds of this painting will be donated to The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain. Click the link in the bio to check it out… or just swipe right!"

More recently, in June, Natasha and her dad were pictured at the Strathaven Hotel as they held another one of Philip's incredible pieces, stating that the Exhibit Auction was hosting another sale of his work due to popular demand.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.