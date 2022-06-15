Natasha Raskin Sharp shares sweet tribute to famous dad for special reason The Antiques Road Trip star is clearly proud of her father!

Antiques Road Trip star and broadcaster Natasha Raskin Sharp is one proud daughter, and often takes the opportunity to share her father's impressive artwork.

Posting on her Instagram this week, the BBC presenter was keen to spread the word about her dad, Philip Raskin's latest work and how fans could bid.

Writing in the caption, Natasha told her followers: "The latest @philip_raskin_art auction ('Panoramas & Petites') is ready to view online - click the link in my bio."

She added: "Twenty eight original paintings by the Scottish artist I call 'Dad' will be going under the hammer, live online, on June 22nd."

Natasha's fans were naturally impressed by the beautiful pieces. One person said in the comments section: "That's beautiful, clever dad!" A second agreed, writing: "They are stunning. Really stunning," as a third added: "Fabulous artwork!"

Natasha shared this photo of her dad's work on her social media

The TV presenter, who is also known for her work on other popular daytime show, Bargain Hunt, recently spoke to her HELLO! about her bond with her father and how he influenced her career.

Chatting about her initial job aspirations before going into the world of antiques, the 35-year-old said: "I thought I was going to follow in my parents' footsteps. My parents were restaurateurs for 20 years and I just assumed that I would go on to either take the helm at their restaurant or to do something in the hospitality industry myself."

Natasha works on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip

However, Natasha was then inspired to move into auctioning after her dad persuaded her to go along to an auction. "He took me to not your typical art auction. He took me to a contemporary art auction which is still quite unusual in the world of antiques, that was over 10 years ago now."

She continued: "It hadn't occurred to me to work in the auction world. Had it not been for my dad, I wouldn't have known that you could do such exciting things or sell contemporary art at auction which I continue to do to this day, and indeed, not just catalogue them, but sell them from The Rostrum. So I have a lot to thank him for and remember very, very clearly a genuine milestone moment."

