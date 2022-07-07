Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson celebrates birthday during filming – see snaps

Shantol Jackson has celebrated her birthday while filming Death in Paradise season 12 in Guadeloupe – and it looks like she had an amazing day! The star shared a snap of herself with a gorgeous bouquet of sunflowers, captioning the snap: “Merci beaucoup.”

She also received plenty of birthday wishes, including one from her former cast mate Josephine Jobert, who played Florence Cassell in the show until quitting the show in season 11. Posting to Instagram, she wrote: “You are a wonderful woman and you carry the show like a queen. Have a beautiful day. I hope to see you soon. Happy birthday again!”

Shantol shared the sweet post, adding: “Thank you my Josie!”

The star and her fellow cast mates including Ralf Little and Don Warrington are well on their way with filming season 12 after kicking off filming in May. At the time, Ralf shared a video from set, which he captioned: "Greetings from Guadeloupe. Excited to be back on set and show you guys series 12! #deathinparadise."

Happy birthday Shantol!

He added: "I think you're going to really enjoy series 12, I think the Christmas special is going to be great. Just wishing a load of love back home, I hope you're all doing ok and I’ll see you back there for Christmas, I can't wait! I can wait… very happy to be here, I might not rush back."

His fans were equally excited, with one writing: “Great news! Series 12." A second said: "Good morning. Beautiful view. Enjoy your time there. Love from Holland."

A third said: "Oh my goodness, I can’t believe how excited I am. I’ve loved watching your behind the scenes when filming series 11. Can’t wait to see series 12. I’ve watched every series over and over. Xx."

