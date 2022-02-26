Kylie Minogue looks phenomenal in edgy mini dress at Versace fashion show The singer made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week

Kylie Minogue made a stylish entrance at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

MORE: Kylie Minogue looks like an actual goddess in her flowing beach dress

The pop princess looked phenomenal in a black blazer mini dress paired with sheer tights and stilettos that highlighted her never-ending toned legs as she posed for photos ahead of the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue poses in jaw-dropping mini dress

Kylie's edgy outfit featured a cinched waist and had leather trim detailing along the seams, finished off with an ornate safety pin.

The Wow singer paired her ensemble with heavy black eyeliner and a nude lip and wore her blonde locks in messy waves, accessorising with a small black Versace handbag.

READ: Kylie Minogue's love life: meet her beau Paul Solomons

READ: Kylie Minogue gives up fairytale cottage ahead of Australia move

Kylie's head-turning appearance comes after she enjoyed a night at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, paying homage to her iconic role in the 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Kylie looked amazing in her mini blazer dress

The 53-year-old star looked effortlessly cool in a pair of satin high-waisted trousers with an elegant lace-trimmed top. Layering with a sleek black jacket, the songstress looked incredible as she arrived at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne after relocating back to her native Australia.

Kylie styled her signature blonde locks in a sophisticated up-do, adding delicate gold accessories and a sultry red manicure to complete her look.

"Thanks @regent_theatre @globalcreatures @nickwlord @c_l_w_73 and THE CAST & CREW of @moulinmusicalau for a fab night out!! (Plus confetti souvenir) and (you were ALL gorgeous!)," she penned on her Instagram.

Kylie donned Versace at Milan Fashion Week

Another photo showed Kylie holding up a souvenir from the show, referencing her glamorous Green Fairy role. "Absinthe The Green Fairy [heart emoji] Awwwww!!! Great memories of working with the one and only @bazluhrmann."

Fans rushed to comment on Kylie's return to Australia, with one writing: "Love it. The Queen has returned to Melbourne!" "What a fabulous show! Welcome home darling, we have missed you," penned a second, while a third sweetly shared: "Love that the Green Fairy was there and has returned to us in Melbourne!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.