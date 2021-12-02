Kylie Minogue shimmies in slinky gold two-piece as she joins Olly Alexander at secret gig The pop star treated fans to the ultimate surprise

Kylie Minogue once again dazzled crowds as she joined It's a Sin star Olly Alexander at a secret concert in the heart of Central London on Wednesday night.

Performing to just 50 guests, the singers lit up the room at Rockwell at The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton. It was transformed into an intimate music venue for the first-ever Secret Socials with Hilton event.

The Years & Years musician gave guests a night to remember, with live renditions of hits including King, Desire, and new single Sweet Talker. During a performance of A Second to Midnight, the audience were in shock as Kylie surprised fans and joined Olly live on stage.

Kylie, 53, looked divine in a slinky gold two-piece consisting of flared trousers and a one-shoulder top that featured an asymmetrical design. With her blonde tresses left loose around her shoulders, she accentuated her beauty with smokey eyes, a touch of blush and a blush lip.

Kylie Minogue sang at The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton Photo Credit: Ben Gibson

After performing, Aussie-born beauty Kylie said: "Surprising everyone on stage was so much fun – we've been planning it for a while, and it's been so hard to not tell anyone!

"The venue was perfect for such an intimate gig and I loved the opportunity to connect up close and personal with fans. It's rare to share these moments and it was all the sweeter with the beautiful Olly Alexander. It was definitely a night to remember!"

The singer joined Olly Alexander at the secret gig Photo Credit: Ben Gibson

Olly added: "I had so much fun performing at Hilton's first Secret Socials event and reconnecting with my fans in a cute intimate setting. No one knew they'd be at a Years & Years show and I loved seeing their shocked faces. Plus I got to hang and perform with my bestie, queen Kylie."

Hilton Honors is a free award-winning loyalty programme, giving members the chance to use their Points to access exclusive concerts, unique sports packages, food experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures, available through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform.

