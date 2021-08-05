Kylie Minogue is breathtaking in beautiful black-and-white photo The Princess of Pop has done it again

Like many people are on a 'Throwback Thursday', Kylie Minogue was in a reflective mood, and this time she transported fans back to 1992.

The star recalled her hit song Finer Feelings, which was shot entirely in black-and-white on the streets of Paris.

The singer wore a series of stunning outfits for the music video, including a stunning black feathered coat and a beret.

And it was this ensemble that she treated fans to, as she shared a snap of her posing up against a wall, while drinking out of a plastic cup.

Despite the video being released in 1992, the 53-year-old looked like a 1950s starlet, with her hair just poking out from underneath the beret.

"#FinerFeelings #tbt," is all the star captioned the post, but it was enough to send her fans into a frenzy in the comments as they reminisced about the song.

One wrote: "My favorite Kylie song ever. Perfection," while another enthused: "Iconic video!!"

Kylie transported fans back to 1992

A third added: "This song and video made me fall in love with Paris. The Brothers in Rhythm and Abbey Road versions are great too. Merci."

Kylie's throwbacks often leave her fans awe-struck, as the Princess of Pop has so many iconic moments to choose from.

Last week, she shared a glorious throwback snap, where she looked so different – but still just as incredible – with long flowing hair.

"Well, well ... hello hair!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #throwback and #fbf.

Kylie always looks so elegant

Kylie looked incredible in the greyscale shot, as she had gotten down onto all-fours in what looked to be a luxurious pyjama set.

The Better the Devil You Know singer looked beautiful with her locks flowing past her shoulders, as she stretched her arms out toward the camera.

And fans loved the incredible throwback post, as they rushed to the comments to lavish her with compliments.

"I really love you," enthused one, while a second called her "gorgeous" and a third added: "Evergreen beauty, Kylie."

