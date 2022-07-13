Outlander fans left outraged following disappointing news ahead of season seven Are you a fan of the Starz drama?

Outlander fans have been expressing their frustration and confusion following the news that the popular time travel drama has once again been left out of the television awards conversation.

On Tuesday, the 74th Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, with shows like Succession, Ted Lasso and Stranger Things all picking up several nods. Sadly though, Starz's Outlander came away empty-handed with no nominations. Airing between March and May of this year, season six of the show was eligible for this year's awards and according to Gold Debry, leads Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan were submitted to be considered by the television academy.

More than ten other cast members' performances were also submitted for consideration, including Sophie Skelton and David Berry, and the show itself was also put forward for Best Drama Series, Best Directing and Best Writing.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the nominations were announced, one person tweeted: "It has to be to say that Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Outlander absolutely deserve all the nominations for their outstanding Season 6. It is 100000% the Television Academy's loss for continually passing them over every year."

Fans are disappointed that the show has been snubbed for another year

Other fans of the time travel epic were quick to agree. As one replied: "The first year it happened I was really disappointed. But now An Emmy nomination is discredited in my eyes. Outlander is a beautiful show with superb acting. I don't get it."

Someone else said: "I wish that #Outlander would've gotten some #Emmys love. S6 was strong & filled with good performances. I wonder if it's lack of love is cause they don't take it as a serious show because it's romance/fantasy."

The show submitted 14 of its actors to this year's Emmys for consideration

It is not the first time that fans of the Diana Gabaldon-inspired historical drama have found themselves disappointed that the show has been ignored by the major voting body. The show was excluded from nominations last year as season five missed the eligibility window by just a few weeks.

However, even in previous years, when the show has met the criteria for submission, it has failed to secure nominations in any of the major categories. In total, Outlander has received four Emmy nominations since it began in 2014.

Over the years, it has been recognised in the categories of Outstanding Period Costume, Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Music Composition - although it has never won. Here's hoping that changes for the show's upcoming seventh season!

