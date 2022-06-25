Outlander fans go wild after confirmation that fan favourite book character will appear in season seven Are you ready to meet the Hunters?

Popular time-travel drama Outlander is known and loved for its incredible cast which just keeps getting bigger and better. Although Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe will always be the stars, it seems that some new faces will be introduced in the new season.

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan reveals he's forced to keep huge plot twist a secret from Caitríona Balfe

While the identities of the actors taking on the roles is being kept firmly under wraps by Starz for now, it seems that some fans have worked out that we will finally see the Hunter family in the new episodes, which began shooting in Scotland back in March and is set to air sometime next year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have insane chemistry in first screen test

Readers familiar with Diana Gabaldon’s series of books on which the show is based will be familiar with the characters of Denzel Hunter and his sister Rachel Hunter, who play a large role in the seventh instalment, An Echo in the Bone - but no spoilers here!

MORE: 5 questions we desperately need answering in Outlander season seven

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan reveals sad news about prequel series

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted two actors - one male and one female - who appear to be playing the brother and sister duo shooting scenes on the outskirts of Glasgow this week. What’s more, The National has reported that there is also a trailer which bears the name of the character ‘Denzel Hunter’, confirming that one of the new characters is indeed who fans think it is.

Season 7 BTS Outlander Film Crew Spotted in Pollock Park in Glasgow. Filming is in the wooded area of the park & is taped off. Trucks, equipment & trailers are moving in#Outlander #FilmingBTS #Glasgow #Scotland #Outlanderseason7 pic.twitter.com/Mxo2E1adCj — Lady T 777 (@LadyT510) June 22, 2022

In photos obtained by fans, the pair appear to be shooting a scene where they are riding horses through the forest, which could potentially be the moment where they leave their small Quaker settlement to travel North with one of Denzel’s former patients, William Ransom.

Are you looking forward to Outlander season seven?

William, who it has been confirmed will be played by The Murdoch Mysteries actor Charles Vandervaart, is, of course, Jamie’s son, who is set to be finally reunited with his father in the new episodes.

MORE: Will Jamie's ghost finally be explained in Outlander season seven?

Reacting to the photos, one said: "Pretty sure that’s our Rachel and Denzel Hunter." Another wrote: "Rachel & Denzel??!!! I cannot wait!!!" and a third thrilled fan joked: "Thee is not ready, Friend."

As fans know, the Hunters part ways with William in New Jersey before making acquaintance with the Frasers when they join the Continental Army at Fort Ticonderoga. The four quickly become friends, which sets into motion some interesting dynamics between the two families.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.