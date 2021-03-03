6 questions we need answering in new series of Line of Duty We can't wait to be reunited with AC-12!

After waiting patiently for two years, a brand new series of Line of Duty is almost upon us and we cannot wait to be reunited with the gang at AC-12.

True to form, series five of the police corruption drama left us very intrigued and revealed big clues at the last moment pertaining the ring of corrupt police offers working with organised crime groups. But we were left with plenty of questions unanswered including the ultimate mystery – will Hastings, Steve and Kate finally catch those bent coppers?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated series six, here are the burning questions we're hoping are going to be answered.

Will we finally find out the true identity of 'H'?

At the end of series five, Hastings, Steve (Martin Compston) and Kate (Vicky McClure) realised that DI Matthew 'Dot' Cottan was in fact communicating crucial information on corrupt officers in his dying declaration using Morse code, revealing that there are four persons involved in the crimes.

This then poses questions whether these officers, consisting of Dot (known as the Caddy), the deceased ACC Hilton and former police legal counsel Gill Biggeloe, and the fourth mystery officer, are being led by an officer knowns as 'H' or whether 'H' is the code name for the group as a whole. Either way, AC-12 have their work cut out for them this time.

Series six will arrive on 21 March

Is Hastings complicit?

Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) was put under intense scrutiny throughout the fifth series. Leading officer Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), from another Anti-Corruption unit, was investigating whether Ted was the true identity of H and complicit in the murder of former officer John Corbett (played by Stephen Graham) carried out by the Organised Crime Group (the OCG).

Much to the relief of fans, the final episode saw the Gaffer found innocent of conspiracy to commit murder and revealed former legal counsel Gill Biggeloe as the bad apples. However, there are still elements of Hastings' behaviour that were questionable, such as the contents of his conversation with imprisoned OCG member, Lee Banks, which, coincidentally or not, ended up getting John Corbett killed. In addition, eagle-eyed fans previously spotted Hastings' laptop showing the messaging service that the OCG were also known to have used. Was he communicating with them after all?

Season six wrapped filming at the end of last year

Will Dot's dying declaration reveal more information?

We know that Dot's (Craig Parkinson) dying declaration revealed that there are in fact four officers working within organised crime. However, the declaration is fiercely protected within the force, with senior officers like Kate and Steve not even being able to access it easily without permission from Hastings or the Chief Commissioner of the police. But why? Is there more he mentioned?

Is Kate a bent copper?

Mother of God, say it isn't so! The teaser trailer that BBC released last weekend saw Hastings and Steve stood in front of the blues and twos ordering a suspect to put up their hands. But who was stood next to the suspect? DI Kate Fleming and, judging by her face, she didn't look best pleased with the situation.

Kate has worked undercover a number of times throughout her time at AC-12, so it's possible this was another one of her covers – or is she more involved than we initially thought?

Kelly Macdonald is joining the cast

Will we see more of Ryan Pilkington?

The end of the previous season also saw OCG member Ryan Pilkington secure a place in the police as a PC and embark on his training. Will we see more of Ryan? And what consequences will there be having an OCG member join the police?

Who is Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson?

Line of Duty introduces new faces each season and in the past there have been some fantastic actors guest starring from Lennie James and Keeley Hawes to Stephen Graham and Thandie Newton.

The BBC recently announced that Black Mirror star Kelly Macdonald would be joining as DCI Joanne Davidson, "the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption". We can't wait to see what her character brings to the story. Roll on the 21 March.

