Sam Heughan stuns fans with incredible achievement - and it'll surprise you The Outlander actor shared the news with his fans

Sam Heughan had reason to celebrate this week after the Outlander actor received an honorary doctorate degree from the Royal Conservatoire Scotland.

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan reveals he's forced to keep this secret from co-star Caitríona Balfe

The actor, philanthropist and author shared a series of photos from the special day including one of him stood with a group of thrilled graduates. Sam wrote in his Instagram caption: "Huge CONGRATULATIONS to all the talented graduates @rcsofficial!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan's latest role was in Channel 4's Suspect

"So touched to share this day with you all and really honoured to accept the Honorary Doctorate. Was so inspiring to return to my alma mater and meet the next generation of talent!"

Needless to say, Sam's fans were thrilled with his news. One person wrote in the comments: "So very proud of you!!! It's an honor to be your fan, I wasn't wrong about you, you're a talented, intelligent, beautiful, kind, generous Philanthropic humanitarian and a very strong handsome gentleman."

MORE: Outlander creator talks possibility of show ending with season seven

MORE: Is this Outlander fan favourite returning for season seven?

Sam received an honorary doctorate

A second added: "Congratulations to everyone! So cool that you get to share in such an incredible accomplishment!" A third fan said: "Congratulations!!! Dr. Sam Heughan, Dr. of drama. So proud of you! And super happy because you are happy too."

According to the Royal Conservatoire Scotland's Instagram page, Sam wasn't the only famous face to receive a honorary title. Sex Education star and future Doctor Who leading man Ncuti Gatwa also picked up a gong.

A photo showing the actor in tradition graduation attire was shared, along with the caption: "Star of @netflixuk's Sex Education and the newly announced #DoctorWho, Ncuti Gatwa was awarded an Honorary Doctorate meaning he is not only TV's latest Time Lord but is also now a Doctor of Drama!"

Sam's recent role was in Channel 4's Suspect

Meanwhile, Sam has been busy gearing up to begin filming the seventh series of Outlander, but he's also been on screens in recent times in Channel 4 series, Suspect.

Viewers were impressed with the Outlander star's new show. One said on Twitter: "Just binged all eight episodes of #Suspect. Absolutely loved it. Fantastic cast. Sam Heughan was brilliant."

Another wrote: "Spent the afternoon watching all eight episodes of Suspect. Oh Sam, you certainly weren't playing Jamie Fraser. Well done, really enjoyed it, so good to see you on mainstream UK [TV emoji]. More please…"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.