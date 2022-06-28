Is this Outlander fan favourite returning for season seven? Filming for the show's new season is underway...

Outlander fans are already eagerly awaiting the time-travelling historical drama's seventh season, which recently announced two exciting new additions to the cast.

But if that wasn't enough, fans are now convinced that the upcoming episodes could also mean the return of one of the show's most beloved stars - and we would love to see it happen too!

Actor Graham McTavish played the role of Dougal MacKenzie in the show's first two seasons before he was killed off. While his character wasn't popular with fans thanks to his constant meddling in Jamie and Claire's relationship, many have come to adore Graham thanks to his role on travel show Men in Kilts with Outlander leading man Sam Heughan, which sees the two Scots travel the world together.

Luckily for fans, Graham made a surprise return in season five, portraying Dougal's grown-up son, William Buccleigh "Buck" MacKenzie. It wasn't the first time Outlander has cast the same actor in two roles, as fans will recall that Tobias Menzies played both Black Jack Randall as well as Frank Randall early on in the show.

Graham McTavish portrayed Dougal MacKenzie in the show's first two seasons

Taking to Reddit recently, one fan asked: "Do you think Buck will be in season seven and if so, do you think it'll be Graham again?"

They continued: "He portrayed him in season five, but wouldn't be unheard of for prior stunt casting to be recast as someone else later… Also not unheard of for the show to eliminate characters who are only partly significant."

He returned to play Dougal's son Buck in season five

Others were hopeful that Buck's upcoming storyline - and warning, some book spoilers ahead! - will be included in the show. As those who have read the Diana Gabaldon novels know, Buck finds himself flung into the 1980s after Roger, Briana and their children make their way through the stones. He then teams up with Roger on a mission which takes them deeper into the past following a tragedy.

One said: "I also love the parts with Roger meeting everyone at Lallybroch!! Fingers crossed it makes the cut," while another wrote: "Ugh, Roger's trip to the past is one of my favourite parts!"

As for what Graham himself has said, he did hint that it's certainly a possibility while speaking to Digital Spy last year. "Buck... I don't know," he said when asked whether he could reprise his role. "Well, I know he's in the books – I think he's in book seven and eight – but I don't know."

He then joked: "Well, listen, I'll tell you one thing about this business is that the actors are the last to know!"

