Amanda Owen has been keeping herself busy in recent weeks and now the Our Yorkshire Farm star has shared some exciting live show news with her following on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter told her fans she was looking forward to making a guest appearance at the Great Yorkshire Agricultural Show this week.

"Looking forward to the @greatyorkshireshow this week. Will be great to catch up with people and enjoy the sights and sounds of this fantastic show," she wrote in the caption.

"There is just so much to see and as well as the array of animals there's plenty of advice, information, help and support available too.

If you want to find out more, then you can head to the @rabicharity stand, Avenue 0, stand 195, between the toilets and the Black Sheep Baar. *Now there’s no excuse* Do your bit, enjoy the day and I'll see you there. #helpingfarmingpeople.

Amanda shared the live show update on her Instagram

Fans were thrilled with the update and send well-wishes in the comments section. One person said: "Hopefully we'll see you today!" as a second wrote: "It's a goodie - we were there today! Have a great time." A third added: "Have a great time! I wish I could have visited this year but maybe next time."

A fourth was keen to share their support for the TV star: "Have a lovely day at the show. You and your family are so inspirational. Some of the comments on here are just uncalled for.

Amanda and Clive announced their split in June

"But it says more about them as a person than it does you. As a child I was told 'If you have nothing nice to say, then don't say anything at all'. Keep you the great work Amanda."

Amanda's news comes soon after she confirmed that she and her husband Clive have split. Taking to her Instagram Stories back in June, the shepherdess wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

