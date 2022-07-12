Amanda Owen shares heartwarming update from farm as horses undergo treatment The shepherdess shared the latest from Ravenseat Farm

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared a heartwarming update from Ravenseat, revealing that her two horses, Hazel and Maple, as well as new pony Tony, have all undergone a routine treatment.

MORE: Amanda Owen's daughter Edith is her mini-me in first family photo since split

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 47-year-old confirmed that she had welcomed a farrier onto the farm, who is a specialist in equine hoof care.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen stuns fans with a heartwarming birth video

Sharing snaps of the animals having their hooves trimmed, she wrote in the caption: "Farrier's here because no foot, no horse.

"All creatures great and small, from teeny Tony [horse emoji] to huge Hazel [horse emoji] they all need to be well mannered and good to handle."

Fans were quick to comment on the wholesome post, with many paying attention to the fact that the farrier at the farm is female. One person wrote: "It's great to see a female farrier. Looks like she's doing a great job too," while another added: "Really good to see a female farrier - she's doing a great job on your horses."

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen welcomes 'new arrival' to Ravenseat Farm

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen is all smiles in first appearance since announcing split

Amanda only welcomed Tony onto the family farm earlier this month. Announcing the new arrival in an Instagram post showing Tony getting to know his new family members, she wrote: "Introducing the new arrival. Hazel & Maple meet Tony the Pony. *Tony is taking on the role of sensible companion very seriously."

Amanda's horses underwent a routine treatment recently

Tony joined Amanda's first horse Hazel, who came onto the farm back in October last year, as well as Hazel's foal Maple, who was born in May.

The update comes just weeks after Amanda announced her split from her husband of 22 years, Clive Owen. In a statement, she wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

Fans praised the "beautiful" new pictures

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She concluded by asking the media to respect their privacy.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.