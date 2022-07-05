Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen welcomes 'new arrival' to Ravenseat Farm The shepherdess shared the joyous news with fans

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen delighted fans when she announced a "new arrival" to Ravenseat Farm on Monday.

Taking to her social media accounts, the 47-year-old revealed that she and her family had welcomed a new pony, Tony, onto the North Yorkshire estate.

Sharing several pictures of Tony joining the star's other horses, Hazel and Mapel, in the field, Amanda wrote: "Introducing the new arrival. Hazel & Maple meet Tony the Pony. *Tony is taking on the roll of sensible companion very seriously."

Fans took to the comments section to celebrate the happy news, with one person writing: "Looks like they are going to be best friends," while another added: "Awww how lovely... bet everyone so excited...hope all well."

A third fan commented: "Tony is making himself at home!"

Tony joins Amanda's horse Hazel, who joined the family back in October last year, as well as Hazel's foal Maple, who was born in May.

Amanda shared snaps of new arrival Tony

The joyous announcement comes just weeks after Amanda told her followers that she and her husband of 22 years, Clive, had decided to go their separate ways.

Taking to her Instagram Stories back in June, the shepherdess wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Amanda recently announced her split from husband Clive

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

The couple's split won't have come as too much of a shock to fans as the star previously spoke about a "rocky patch" in her marriage in a statement released to PA in November last year.

