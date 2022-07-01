Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen is all smiles in first appearance since announcing split The TV star announced that she and husband Clive Owen were separating last month

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has been keeping a relatively low-profile since shocking fans with the sad news that she and husband Clive have decided to separate after 20 years of marriage.

But now, sharing her first post to Instagram featuring a photo of herself since announcing the split Amanda - known to her thousands of followers as @yorkshireshepherdess - could be seen beaming as she carried out some much-needed jobs on the former couple's farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

WATCH: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen stuns fans with a heartwarming video

One snap showed Amanda looking fresh-faced and wearing a blue gingham shirt as she sat next to one of her beloved sheepdogs, while in another, she could be seen in jeans and a black vest sheering one of the farm's 900 sheep.

She captioned the series of photos: "Buzzcuts available & nothing else. These are hoggs ( 14 months old) and this is their first ever appointment at the salon. They are the wooliest that they will ever be so are first in the queue."

Fans were pleased to see Amanda back on their feeds, as recently the 47-year-old has avoided sharing photos of herself, instead choosing to post her children, livestock or the gorgeous views at Ravenseat.

Amanda was all smiles in her first selfie since announcing her divorce

Taking to the comment section, one person wrote: "Always good to see you and your lovely family back up on my feed, you are a awesome lady."

"You look bloody gorgeous as always!!" another said, while a third couldn't help but notice Amanda had made a subtle but significant change to her appearance. They said: "Love the new shorter hairstyle Amanda, really suits you."

Amanda took to Instagram Stories back in June to share the news that after 22 years of marriage, she and Clive - who is 18 years older than her - plan to go their separate ways. She wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

