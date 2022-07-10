Amanda Owen's daughter Edith is her mini-me in first family photo since split The Our Yorkshire Farm star took to Instagram

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared a gorgeous family snap of her six daughters - and Edith is her double!

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen welcomes 'new arrival' to Ravenseat Farm

In the photo, Nancy's eldest daughter, Raven, 21, could be seen embracing her younger sisters, Edith, 13, Violet, 11, Annas, eight, Clemmie, six and Nancy, five, while standing by the lake at sunset.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen stuns fans with a heartwarming birth video

In a second snap, Amanda is seen smiling for a selfie next to Raven with her arms wrapped around her daughter's waist.

The shepherdess captioned the Instagram post: "Golden hour with golden girls."

Fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous photos in the comments section, with one person writing: "Beautiful gorgeous family," while another added: "Beautiful. You should be so proud of all your children."

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen is all smiles in first appearance since announcing split

MORE: Amanda Owen shares update as fans ask about missing farm member

Another viewer of the Channel 5 show pointed out the striking similarity between Edith and her mother, writing: "Edith is your double in that photo," while another commented on how much the 13-year-old has grown: "Beautiful girls all. Hasn't Edith shot up since she was last seen on TV? She is becoming a model teenager."

Amanda's fans pointed out the similarity between her and Edith

The new snap comes just weeks after Amanda announced her split from her husband of 22 years, Clive Owen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories back in June, the shepherdess wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Amanda posed alongside her daughter Raven

She concluded the statement by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.