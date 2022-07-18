Love Island families issue joint statement hitting out at online abuse The families and friends took to Instagram

The Love Island contestants' families have issued a joint statement hitting out at abuse from social media trolls directed at their loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, the families and friends of the stars wrote a statement, which was shared to the accounts of Gemma Owen, Tasha Ghouri, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Andrew Le Page, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack during Sunday night's episode of the ITV2 show.

It read: "Joint statement from admins of current contestants of Love Island.

"Love Island is an interactive TV show where opinions, discussions and debate are welcome in equal measure to displays of support, love and kindness.

"Although we have never met, we stand together today united against the hate messages and insults that some viewers seem to think is acceptable to throw at our friends, sons, daughters and family members.

"Your hate has no place on our pages or in society in general. This post is being shared across contestants' social media pages at the same time and love island fan-related pages as a sign of unity and denouncement of hate."

The statement was released during the Movie Night episode

A caption which read "Be kind" was written alongside the statement.

The post comes after several islanders have received harmful comments from viewers watching this year's show, including 23-year-old rugby player Jacques O'Neill, who left the villa last week.

His exit came after the star's family pleaded with viewers to be kind in their messages online following the backlash he received from his antics in Casa Amor.

Jacques left the villa last week

Posting a photo which showed a screenshot of the definition of ADHD, his family revealed his childhood diagnosis of the condition.

"Jacques was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 9 years old. By no means is this a get out clause for his actions but it is to show that he can fundamentally struggle with his emotions at times," the statement started before encouraging viewers to "please be kind".

