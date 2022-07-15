Love Island bosses respond to speculation Jacques was asked to leave the villa The contestants exited the villa this week

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill shocked viewers and his fellow Islanders this week when he sensationally quit the show.

Some fans of the ITV dating show were left speculating on social media whether Jacques, following a disagreement with his then-partner Paige Thorne and bombshell arrival Adam Collard, had been asked to leave by producers behind the scenes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara McDermott reacts to her ex Adam Collard going back into the villa

However, in a new interview for Deadline, producer Mike Spencer poured cold water on these claims. "Jacques is amazing. We love Jacques. When you date, your emotions are naturally up and down. Finding love is not a simple thing, that’s why the show is so relatable," he explained to the outlet.

"Jacques was on his own journey and he had a strong connection with Paige but sometimes you have to think about yourself and that's what Jacques did. We respected his decision to head home but I think he’s excited to be on Aftersun on Sunday to discuss his journey."

Jacques walked out of the villa earlier this week

The piece then stated Mike made clear to the reporter that Jacques' decision was off his own back, rather than being pressured by the show's crew. Adding further, Mike explained that the contestants' families did not have a hand in making decisions: "All the contestants are adults. We speak to the families of the Islanders every day. They have a point of contact and they’re updated every day.

"We've never had a parent who told us they wanted to pull their child out of the show. The contestants are all adults so it’s down to them more than anyone else."

The Islander was paired with Paige

When the Islander announced his departure to Paige and the other villa occupants, Jacques explained he hadn't been feeling himself in recent times, stating he felt the need to head home to get back to his usual self.

Telling Paige about his decision to quit the show, the 23-year-old said at the time: "You mean so much to me, you know that. The past two weeks, I'm finding it hard.

"I'm trying to put a brave face on but things are getting to me. I just wish I could finish my journey with you in here but, I'm going to home today… Still enjoy your time in here. Do what you need to do. Don't even think about me when I leave."

