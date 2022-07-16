Love Island's George reveals what really happened with Ekin-Su after explosive movie night revelation Here's his side of the story...

Love Island pulled out all the stops for its much-awaited 'Movie Night' episode on Friday evening, with fan favourites Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti among the couples left on the rocks after settling down with their popcorn to watch.

In a clip titled 'I Know What Ekin-Su Did Last Summer', Davide was left fuming after discovering that Ekin-Su had shared a bed with a boy during Casa Amor - and that things may or may not have got a little steamy. But now George Tasker - the dumped Islander at the centre of the drama between the couple - has spoken out, setting the record straight about what really happened under the sheets…

The 23-year-old labourer from the Cotswolds said that a "line was crossed" with the Turkish bombshell when the lights went out in the bedroom in an Instagram Live with fellow dumped Islanders Ikenna Ekwonna, Remi Lambert and Samuel Agbiji.

"Her hand was in a place it shouldn't have been, my hand was in a place it shouldn't have been," George said, reiterating what he alluded to the Casa Amor boys the next morning after their under-the-covers rendezvous.

George was dumped after Casa Amor

"Not for that long, but the line was crossed, that's all I'm saying," he continued. "Look, we're friends, but I didn't realise that that's what friends do, so you know?"

The former contestant's confession comes after he initially insisted that "nothing happened" between himself and Ekin-Su and that the situation was being "blown out of proportion".

Ekin-Su and George spoke about their bedroom antics the next day

George was sensationally dumped from the main villa after Ekin-Su decided to return to Davide despite her antics. Davide also stayed with Ekin-Su despite his own transgressions in Casa Amor, which were revealed during the recoupling ceremony.

Ekin-Su, however, has yet to fess up to what went on with her and George to the Italian entrepreneur resulting in some uncomfortable viewing on Friday night's episode.

Reacting to the clip, Davide branded Ekin-Su a "liar" once again before telling viewers in the beach hut: "She did something in Casa Amor with that boy, I don't even care about his name... I don't care if anything happened. The point is why do you have to lie again, Ekin-Su."

