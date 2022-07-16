Exclusive: Love Island's Coco Lodge spotted 'fuming' in airport after reading comments from trolls The 27-year-old was dumped from the Island on Friday night's show

Love Island star Coco Lodge h was spotted boarding a flight back to the UK on Friday evening alongside her fellow dumped Islander Josh Samuel Le Grove - and it appears that she was less than impressed after logging back into her social media accounts.

According to a HELLO! source, Coco was left "fuming" after checking her Instagram messages and seeing the amount of hate she had received after her short but sweet stint in the villa.

While waiting at Mallorca airport, she was overheard reacting to some of the nastier comments from viewers. "She was fuming," the insider said. "She was on the phone and said 'I haven't had any filler' while a girl with her said 'I suggest you don't look at your comments' in regards to her Instagram."

As viewers will know, Coco caused a stir when she was picked to couple up with original lad Andrew Le Page after Casa Amor. However, she found herself sidelined when Tasha Ghouri returned to the main villa.

Coco was spotted boarding a flight back to the UK

Not content with being friend-zoned, the brunette bombshell then divulged to many of her fellow Islanders just how far she and Andrew's under-the-covers antics had gone - leaving Tasha heartbroken when the news trickled back to her.

The couple have only managed to get back on track, making things boyfriend-girlfriend official just hours before Coco was dumped from the island. However, things are set to maybe get a little bit shaky again now that Movie Night has returned.

The dumped Islander was apparently "fuming" after checking her social media comments

At the end of Friday night's episode, the boys and girls settled down for a new challenge in which they had to answer questions correctly in order to see a clip of their other halves' Casa Amor antics. It was teased that Sunday night's instalment will spell drama for Tasha and Andrew if the extent of Andrew's rendezvous with Coco is shown on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Coco has said there was "no bad blood" between her and Andrew . "I still think he took things a bit far with me, however I do understand when someone has a hold over you like Tasha has a hold over him, you can't forget them," she said in her exit interview.

"As soon as that person comes back it's hard to want to pursue both when you have such strong feelings for someone because you've known them a lot longer. I don't have any bad blood towards him but I do wish maybe things were handled a bit differently and it didn't go as deep with us in Casa. It is what it is and we're cool."

