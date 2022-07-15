Love Island 2022 finale air date revealed - and it's so soon! Mark those calendars now, the Love Island finale is just weeks away

Like all good things, Love Island must come to an end and now that Casa Amor is over and done with and our couples are beginning to settle into a groove, it's been revealed when the 2022 series will be wrapping up.

MORE: Love Island fans are convinced this couple has left the villa

It's been confirmed that the Love Island finale will take place on Monday 1 August, meaning that we have just over two weeks of drama left!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Who do you want to win the 2022 series of Love Island?

As always, the action will kick off on ITV2 at 9pm and viewers can expect the finale to be slightly longer than your average episode, as has been the case in previous years. The first episode of this series was 95 minutes and it looks as though the finale could run for the same amount of time, from 9pm to 10:35pm.

MORE: Michael Owen addresses whether he'll enter Love Island villa to surprise daughter Gemma

MORE: What does elephant juice mean? Love Island star Luca Bish's unusual phrase explained

The episode will see the four remaining couples in the villa undergo one last public vote from viewers at home, but not before they meet each other's parents and take part in a Prom-style final recoupling ceremony, complete with suits, ball gowns and handwritten love notes.

The Love Island finale is just weeks away

Then it will be revealed by host Laura Whitmore who has won the most votes from the public and has been crowned this year's winners. A £50,000 prize awaits them, which they will have to decide whether to split, steal or share with their partner.

To date, nobody has ever decided to go for the money and dump their fellow contestant at this moment in the show, not even 2019 winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who had been coupled up for less than a fortnight and split just five weeks after the final.

MORE: Love Island viewers confused as show 'breaks rule' with series first

Frontrunners to win the 2022 series include Gemma Owen and Luca Bish who made things pretty official on Thursday night's show after confessing their love for each other, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page who recently reconciled following a falling out after Casa Amor.

However, there's also the chance that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti could swoop in there, given their popularity with viewers. Other possible finalists include Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack and new couple Adam Collard and Paige Thorne.

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.