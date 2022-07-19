The Bachelorette: Everything you need to know about contestant Nate Mitchell The Chicago native has made quite the impression on Gabby!

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey may only be a week into her search for love along with pal and fellow single lady Rachel Recchia, but there is one man that seems to have caught her eye already - Nate Mitchell.

The hopeful won Gabby over on the first night, so much so that she invited him to be her first one-on-one date. But what do we know about Nate? Find out all about him here...

Nate, who is 33 years old, is an electrical engineer who was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. According to his ABC bio, he's "humble and hardworking," and lives life to the fullest. "He is determined to take chances and is finally taking the time to focus on finding true love," it continues, ergo his decision to take part in the reality dating series.

As for the kind of woman Nate wants, he hopes to find someone "kind, adventurous, smart". He adds that he has a "weakness for a woman who can make him laugh so hard his belly hurts," so we have a feeling he and Gabby might just be a perfect match!

Nate is also after someone to complete his beautiful family, revealing during the second episode that he has a six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Opening up about how much he already misses her just days into the show, he broke down crying.

Elsewhere, as he and Gabby enjoyed their first date, during which they took the skies in a helicopter before getting cosy in a hot tub and having an intimate dinner, he gushed about his love for his daughter and how much he loves being a "girl dad".

Speaking to the cameras afterwards, Gabby reflected: "Hearing his story about his daughter, I feel like it does bring me closer to him and I can just see him having such a big capacity for love."

While Gabby admitted that she wasn't so sure about becoming a step-mum so soon, things sparks definitely flew between her and Nate, meaning that there is a strong chance he could find a place in her top four.

