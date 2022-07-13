All you need to know about Love Island USA We've got a Love Island text!

Love Island USA is back and our first 10 islanders are ready to enter the villa.

MORE: This Love Island star left Married at First Sight UK to become an Islander

Based on the hit UK show, Love Island sees single men and women enter the villa - this year on the California coast - where they hope to find love but across the six weeks will be forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island USA: Meet the islanders

This new season promises to "push boundaries like never before with unpredictable twists and turns and unexpected surprises, creating the ultimate recipe for Summer fun".

Here's all you need to know about the new season...

MORE: 9 of the most dramatic moments in Love Island history

When is Love Island USA on?

Love Island USA will hit screens on 19 July 2022.

How can I watch Love Island USA?

After two seasons on CBS, the series has moved to Peacock's streaming service. It will air six nights out of seven, giving viewers an almost real time look into life in the villa.

Who is hosting Love Island USA?

Sarah Hyland is hosting

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland has been tapped to host the show on Peacock.

"I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa," Sarah shared with fans in late June.

Who are the Love Island USA islanders?

Sydney Paight

Sydney, 22, is from Texas but now lives in LA.

Paris Hilton is her biggest idol and she says her dream job is "to be a trophy wife with NO job!"

Zeta Morrison

Zeta, 29, is from the UK but calls LA home now.

An aspiring model, Zeta says she usually only goes for personality, but this time around wants to go for "someone she is sexually attracted to".

Deborah Chubb

Deb, 26, is from Texas but now lives in Redondo Beach, near LA.

A personal assistant, she says she "wants to find someone this summer who appreciates her," and claims that Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator.

Courtney Boerner

Courtney, 24, also lives in LA and works as a stylist after moving from Florida.

Keanu Reeves, Michael B Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco are her celebrity crushes and she admits to having had over 19 plastic surgeries.

Sereniti Springs

Sereniti, 28, is from California but has made New Orleans her home.

The bartender says she "cries as a hobby," and is a cowgirl at heart and wants to find a "guy who can blow her boots off!"

Felipe Gomes

Felipe, 32, is from Brazil and now lives in Dubai.

A model, he has spent seven years traveling the world and has 12 uncles just on his father's side.

A family man, he jokes that he "loves living life in a speedo".

Andy Voyen

Andy, 23, lives in Minneapolis and is a realtor.

He loves fishing, skiing and tubing, and is looking for "confident, independent, and trustworthy women".

Jesse Bray

Jesse, 27, lives in Texas after growing up in Ohio.

He says "drinks three-four gallons per week" of milk, and if he could meet anyone in the history of Earth it would be Socrates.

Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah, 21, is from South Dakota and now lives in Florida.

A waiter, he says his best feature is his back, he loves to cook, and is looking for an alpha female.

Timmy Pandolf

Timmy, 29, lives in LA and is a personal trainer.

He grew up in the church where he learned to play guitar and he says that "kindness is the number one end of all characteristics he looks for in a woman".