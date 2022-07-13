Meet The Bachelorette season 19 stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia For the first time, two women are sharing the title of Bachelorette

The Bachelorette is back - but with a twist! For the first time in the ABC dating show's history, two women are looking for love together between the same 30 men.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will share the title of Bachelorette after a heartbreaking The Bache lor finale saw Clayton Echard choose to not propose to either of them. Want to know more? Get to know both Gabby and Rachel below...

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey is a 31-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado, and before finding fame on The Bachelor season 26 as one of Clayton's final two, she was a registered nurse at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. According to her bio on The Bachelorette's official site, Gabby is looking for a man with "quiet confidence".

It reads: "She doesn't have a physical type but says that if he doesn't have a personality, then it's a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship." However, whatever man captures Gabby's heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her Goldendoodle, Leonardo, are a package deal.

Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia is a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, and likewise took part in the most recent season of The Bachelor before having her heart broken by Clayton. She has earnt her pilot license and is now looking for a man who will travel the world with her.

As her bio on The Bachelorette reads: "As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and must be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate."

Why are Rachel and Gabby both appearing on this season of The Bachelorette?

Gabby and Rachel were confirmed as leads for the new season following the finale of Clayton's season of The Bachelor; season 11 and season 16 both featured two leads, but this is the first time both women have been looking for love together throughout the entire show.

30 men are competing to win Rachel and Gabby's hearts

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release last year.

