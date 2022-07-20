Howie Mandel absent from latest AGT for health reasons The comedian will be back soon!

America's Got Talent fans were left saddened once again when it was revealed that Howie Mandel would be absent from the latest installment of the show.

Tuesday's new episode opened with an intro featuring Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell as usual, but no Howie.

"Howie is not here today, we wish him the best and hope he gets well soon and gets right back in that chair," host Terry Crews said, with audiences and judging panel alike expressing their disappointment as they trucked on.

The news comes as a disappointment to fans more than a shock, as Howie was absent from the previous episode's panel as well.

"Howie Mandel is not feeling well today," Terry shared on the 12 July episode. "He will not be joining us," to which Simon retorted to his female co-stars: "That means you girls have got to be funnier."

The host then explained the rules in the amended situation, saying: "Two yesses will let the act advance, and three red buzzers…mean the act is over."

Howie will be absent from AGT yet again

Audition episodes for the shows are usually filmed months in advance, and both episodes feature audition from the same installment of auditions, explaining Howie's absence two weeks in a row.

He clarified that he wouldn't be on during last week's show, simply taking to twitter to write: "Sorry #FANdels, I'm not on AGT tonight."

When asked by a fan why he wasn't there, he stated that he'd contracted Covid-19 around that tine, rendering him unable to attend.

However, fans need not be worried, as not only are the episodes taped way ahead of time, meaning Howie is currently doing well, but many audition episodes also feature compilations from different days of performances.

The comedian was absent for health reasons when the episode was recorded

This could very well mean that Howie could be present in a later part of the episode, which turned out to be true, as he returned in the second half of the episode, with the reunion played up for dramatic effect on the show.

"By the way, Howie, I've had days of misery without you," Simon joked. And Howie clarified that he was feeling "1000% better" now that he was back.

