Sofia Vergara takes to the stage as she participates in risky AGT audition

Sofia Vergara has been known to be quite game when it comes to the different kinds of auditionees that appear on America's Got Talent.

But a recent one left her in a state of more terror than excitement as she was invited on stage to be a part of the act.

In a clip obtained by Parade ahead of the season's return on Tuesday night, the actress joined whipping record-holder Adam Winrich for his performance.

However, while the set up was quite simple, involving Sofia simply standing there, it quickly turned risky as he began to whip around her.

"No, no, no," she exclaimed out of terror as he then began loudly whipping, and the audience quickly began recoiling out of fear themselves.

Adam then started moving closer to Sofia, who loudly screamed: "Aye!" as his whips grew faster, with her other judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel watching intently.

A risky audition with whips left Sofia in a state of shock

After a rapid round of more whips, he finally concluded his routine, leaving a shell-shocked Sofia to find her bearings as Heidi began to applaud and Simon jeered: "More! More!"

The act stood in stark contrast to the one Sofia gave her golden buzzer to earlier in the season, those being the Mayyas, a dance troupe from Lebanon.

After delivering a truly mesmerizing and scene-stealing performance on the night, the judges were left in complete awe during the performance, unable to react beyond exclamations, ending with a standing ovation from the entire studio.

"There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here. It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I've ever seen," Sofia gushed at the end of the performance.

The actress gave her golden buzzer to the Mayyas

She led the vote by first saying: "I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it, and I want to be part of this."

The Modern Family star hit the golden buzzer for them, leaving the entire room in a joyous fit of applause and tears, even making her way to the stage to hug the performers.

