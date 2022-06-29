AGT judges left split over latest haunting audition

America's Got Talent's judging panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, features an array of talents, and their tastes may not always align.

MORE: Sofia Vergara delivers Golden Buzzer to incredible AGT act you need to see

So it was not a surprise when a particularly unexpected audition turned up that had the judges in disagreement over its merit.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum's odd AGT video

On the latest installment of the competition show, the Dremeka or Growlers Choir presented itself on the stage, featuring an army of singers clad in black and red.

However, once their audition began, it was clear it would not be a regular choir, as they growled their way through a rendition of The Omen.

MORE: Sofia Vergara left tearful after stirring AGT premiere audition

The audience was immediately shaken, as was Simon, although Sofia and Howie looked fascinated, while Heidi looked particularly unnerved.

Halfway through, they turned the tables on the room by then switching to a metal cover of Britney Spears' Toxic, and the British talent show veteran couldn't help but laugh.

The Growlers Choir divided the judges

Soon after, though, a nervous Heidi pressed her buzzer, and Simon reacted with an incredulous: "What!" When it came to an end, the audience was equally divided, with some enthusiastically cheering them on, and a few making X'es in solidarity with Heidi.

Sofia, Howie, and Simon even gave them a standing ovation. Heidi, in response, said: "I love how Simon doesn't like my high-pitched angel voice, but that he loves."

MORE: Simon Cowell confronted with AGT audition that divides audience and judges

MORE: Howie Mandel makes scared confession ahead of season 17 of AGT

Simon commented: "It was so fantastically creepy. But I'm all for going over to the dark side occasionally, so I get it."

Sofia added that she originally thought it would be boring, saying: "I was dreading it. But suddenly I was in some kind of movie with dragons or vampires. I thought it was very spectacular and creative."

"As you can see," Heidi said: "I'm the odd one out here on this table. I didn't particularly love it. I don't think that people would necessarily buy tickets to come out and watch this."

Heidi was unwilling to put the metal choir through

The audience reacted to her comment with growls of their own. When it came time to vote, Heidi stood her ground and gave them a no, to which Howie quipped: "The queen of Halloween gives you a no."

However, they received a yes from the three other judges, ultimately sending them through to the next round.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.