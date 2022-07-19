Former AGT contestant Nolan Neal passes away aged 41 Our hearts go out to his loved ones

As the auditions for the current season of America's Got Talent wind down with only two more remaining till the live shows, tragedy strikes the family as one of the show's more memorable contestants passes away.

According to People, singer-songwriter Nolan Neal, a former contestant on the show, died on Monday at the age of 41.

His cousin, Dylan Seals, an audio engineer, confirmed the news, stating that while the cause of death was uncertain, he had lost his "battle with substance abuse."

Nolan appeared on season 15 of AGT back in 2020, performing his original song Lost to the judges and even receiving a standing ovation from Howie Mandel.

He even opened up about his substance abuse issues and dealing with his father's suicide, being put through to the next round but ultimately getting cut in the Judges' Choice. He was also a contestant on season 15 of The Voice, being a part of Team Adam Levine, but was cut there as well.

Nolan auditioned on season 15 of AGT

The local county's medical examiner confirmed the news to TMZ earlier in the week, while his cousin said in a statement to People: "He was a natural-born entertainer and it was obvious to all of us from an early age.

"He blew us all away with his incredibly powerful vocal delivery and songwriting. Working with him in the studio was awe-inspiring. The speed at which he could write, arrange, and record the basics of a track was legendary.

"He was pure creative energy. He put everything he had in the music. He sang from deep within his soul. Upon reflection this morning, it was likely his tortured soul crying out. Music was life or death for him. It was everything."

He shared his tragic backstory and auditioned with an original song

Nolan is a father-of-two as well, with Dylan emotionally adding: "He was always open and honest about that struggle. He was a loving father and son. A light to all who knew him. My heart goes out to his two children and his mother Cathy."

