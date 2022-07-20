Netflix is making a big change to the platform - and fans won't be happy The streaming giant has confirmed speculation

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that they are in the process of making some big changes to its website for users.

MORE: The Crown season six ending changed to include this royal wedding - report

The film and television site, which has millions of users worldwide, is investigating ways to increase their profit – one of which clamping down on those who share their passwords with other households.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix release trailer for thrilling new horror series, Resident Evil

After months of speculation, Netflix confirmed in a statement recently they would be asking subscribers in five countries in Central and South America to start paying an extra $2.99 per month to add a "second home" to their existing accounts.

Chengyi Long, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, explained in a blog post: "We've been carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their account to pay a bit more.

MORE: Virgin River: This is what the cast of the Netflix drama look like out of costume

MORE: Better Call Saul: viewers saying the same thing about episode nine

Netflix is adored for its content

From next month, we will launch an 'add a home' feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras." Meanwhile, it's likely that some fans won't be happy with the news as many have been vocal about price hikes from the streaming giant in recent months.

Back in April, Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings said the company is also considering the idea of introducing a cheaper plan that includes ads following the disappointing news that over 200,000 customers cancelled their subscriptions in the first three months of 2022. It marks the first time they have lost subscribers in over a decade.

The streaming giant has confirmed they're trialing charging users for sharing accounts

Nonetheless, many took to Twitter to react to the news. One said: "Welp @Netflix it's time to cancel our subscription if it's true. We don't want to see any stupid ads or commercials because that's what we see all day long everywhere else. Imagine being marketed to all day everyday, it's disgusting."

Another said: "Count me all the way out. Commercials is why I don't deal with Hulu," and a third added: "For me, @netflix adding commercials is an immediate cancel of service. Absolutely NOT paying to watch ads, why I can't stand cable."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.