Virgin River: This is what the cast of the Netflix drama look like out of costume

Virgin River released its highly-anticipated fourth season on Wednesday and after making us wait for over a year, we are very eager to find out if Jack is really the father of Mel's baby.

But while fans will be pleased to see the two lovers and the rest of the gang back on their screens, they may be curious to know what the cast look like in their everyday lives. Find out here…

Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge leads the cast as nurse practitioner Mel Monroe, who moves from Los Angeles to the quiet Northern California town of Virgin River in season one. Looking for a fresh start, Mel hopes to leave her heartbreak and traumatic past behind her.

The 40-year-old is perhaps best known for playing Sophie in the NBC series This Is Us, as well as Jessie Anderson in the AMC horror drama, The Walking Dead.

Alexandra stars as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson

Martin Henderson stars as Jack Sheridan, a local bar owner in Virgin River and former U.S. Marine who is immediately drawn to Mel when she first moves to town.

The 47-year-old actor, who hails from New Zealand, starred in two major medical dramas before landing his role in the hit Netflix series. He played Dr. Ben Keeton in ABC's Off the Map and starred as Dr. Nathan Riggs in popular drama Grey's Anatomy.

Martin plays Mel's love interest and bar owner, Jack

Colin Lawrence

Jack's marine friend and chef in his bar, John "Preacher" Middleton, is played by Colin Lawrence in the popular Netflix series. The 51-year-old has appeared in a multitude of TV shows over the years, including The X-Files back in the late 90s, and more recently, The Good Doctor.

Colin plays Jack's friend Preacher

Lauren Hammersley

Lauren Hammersley plays hair stylist Charmaine Roberts who is in a casual relationship with Jack when Mel first arrives in Virgin River. Prior to her role on the Netflix drama, the Canadian actress played alcoholic lawyer Adele in thriller series Orphan Black as well as Lisa Mason in comedy series Mr. D.

Lauren previously starred in Orphan Black

Annette O'Toole

Annette O'Toole is a 70-year-old actress known for starring as Beverly Marsh in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King's epic horror novel It, as well as playing Martha Kent in superhero series Smallville.

In Virgin River, she plays mayor Hope McCrea, who develops a strong friendship with Mel upon her arrival to the town.

Annette is known for her major film and television roles

Tim Matheson

Playing the local physician, Vernon "Doc" Mullins, is actor Tim Matheson, who is perhaps best known for his role playing Vice President John Hoynes in the 2000s NBC drama The West Wing, which earned him two Emmy Award nominations.

Like his co-star Alexandra, Tim has also appeared in NBC's This Is Us, playing Rebecca Pearson's father Dave Malone.

Tim earned two Emmy Award nominations for his role in The West Wing

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Benjamin Hollingsworth plays former marine Dan Brady who previously served with Jack but is now struggling to adjust to civilian life. Prior to landing his role on the Netflix drama, the 37-year-old starred as Mario Savetti in medical drama Code Black.

He also had a recurring role playing Kyle Durant in legal drama Suits back in 2011.

Ben plays troublesome marine veteran Dan

