Better Call Saul: viewers saying the same thing about episode nine Warning, spoilers ahead for season six, episode nine

Better Call Saul season six episode nine has landed on Netflix, and viewers have taken to social media to discuss the emotional episode which saw Jimmy finally become his alter ego, Saul following Kim’s exit.

MORE: Virgin River shares huge news on Netflix drama hours before season four's release

In the episode, the deceit surrounding Howard’s fake drug addiction becomes too much for Kim to handle, and she leaves Jimmy. This prompts a jump ahead in time where he is sleeping beside a sex worker in a large mansion - hinting that his transformation into the sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman is complete.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Better Call Saul's midseason finale sees major character death

Viewers were devastated by the episode, and full of praise for Rhea Seahorn, who plays Kim, and her incredible performance. One person wrote: "The performance of @rheaseehorn as Kim Wexler over the past 6 seasons of #BetterCallSaul has been one of the greatest I’ve ever seen. I say that, not just because I knew her back when & because she’s a great person. I say it because it’s absolutely true. A full-on master class."

What did you think of the episode?

Another person added: "Not sure if that was @rheaseehorn ’s final scene as Kim Wexler, but I’m giving her a standing ovation in my living room anyway. #BetterCallSaul." A third person tweeted: "Kim Wexler walking away because she knows Jimmy never will. Doing what she said she’d do all along & save herself & keep her agency & what’s left of her integrity in the end. I’ll just be over here ugly crying over that last scene forever."

MORE: Netflix viewers all are complaining about this aspect of the new Persuasion adaptation

MORE: Netflix's D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! will be your next true-crime obsession

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine about her character, Rhea said: "She’s aware that whatever it is, whether he’s the fire and I’m the match, or the other way around, the two of us together, whatever has happened, the road that she has gone down, she loathes herself far more than she has ill feelings about him. It’s about herself."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.