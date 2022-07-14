Resident Evil viewers are extremely divided over one aspect of new Netflix show What do you think of the new adaptation?

Netflix's new horror series, Resident Evil, is the latest adaptation of the long-running video game franchise and sees the world overrun with zombies following exposure to a horrific virus.

However, it seems viewers are extremely divided over the new show.

Fans have pointed out that the reboot may have been inspired by the film series rather than the original video games - and some viewers aren't happy about it.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "#ResidentEvilNetflix this first episode is… so far it feels like, the inspiration is from the film series, not the games. Constantin Film's [movies] seem obsessed with just having everything Re: related to the end of the world. I'm really bored, and not one character so far is likeable."

Another viewer commented: "Just put #ResidentEvilNetflix on to see what it's like, turned it off after 20 mins, does not reflect the video game at all."

The new adaptation was released on Netflix on Thursday

Not all fans were disappointed with the new series, however. One person tweeted: "Wow…I am actually halfway through the season and #ResidentEvilNetflix is actually REALLY good. It is NOT an adaptation of the games, but an adaptation of the lore and it's actually working very WELL. @lancereddick is an AMAZING Wesker, I love this new take."

A second fan wrote: "First episode of #ResidentEvilNetflix down. And I'm digging it. It's like an alternative universe Resi. It's not trying to be the games, so it's own thing," while another added: "I wasn't expecting anything and that pilot was... awesome?!! Can't wait to watch the next episode!"

Viewers were divided over one aspect of the show

For those yet to watch the new show, here's the official synopsis: "Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures.

"In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

