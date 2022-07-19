Virgin River shares huge news on Netflix drama hours before season four's release Are you a fan of the Netflix drama?

It would be an understatement to say that fans are eagerly awaiting season four of Virgin River, which lands on Netflix in less than 24 hours' time. So we're hardly surprised to see that they were left absolutely thrilled on Monday when the show shared a very exciting update about the show's future.

The official Instagram account from the series announced that filming for the show's next season is officially starting this week. The news was shared alongside a screenshot of the show's cast all appearing together on a pre-production Zoom call. "A snapshot of our amazing cast during a table read for SEASON 5," the photo was captioned.

"Yes, you heard that right folks….We have now started production on SEASON 5!" it continued. "Also, please meet our lovely new Show-runner for S5 @patrickseansmith (pictured here.) We can't WAIT for you to see what we have in store. Don't forget though, Season 4 is only 2 days away. See you soon!!"

Virgin River fans couldn't contain their excitement and immediately took to the comments section to celebrate. One said: "Awesome that you now have started the production on Season 5!! Excited to see what you have in store!! Sooo EXCITED for Season 4!!"

Another wrote: "The excitement level right now is off the charts. We're all so excited to watch and know they're all back for another season! Hopefully more beyond season 5. Welcome Patrick!" while a third added: "Can't wait! Thanks for sharing."

Brady actor Benjamin Hollingsworth even stopped by the comment section, writing: "Small town, BIG cast and an ever BIGGER hearts.. Excited to share 4 and start season 5! Let's goooooooooo!"

Are you looking forward to more episodes of the Netflix show?

Are you a fan of the show? The series follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

However, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected, and she finds herself in a complicated relationship with local bar owner Martin Henderson's Jack Sheridan. The last time viewers saw her, Mel had discovered that she was pregnant but didn't know who the father was - Jack or her late husband Mark.

