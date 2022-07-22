Middle-aged Love Island? Here's everything you need about the proposed spinoff show The show will see mums and dads trying to find love

Love Island is without a doubt one of the most addictive dating shows out there, with viewers tuning in night after night and week after week to see who's coupled up with, who's been mugged off and who's been dumped from the villa.

But now, it is being said that ITV2 bosses are hoping to launch a spinoff show that will help singletons over the age of 40 find love with the help of their children. Want to know more? Keep reading for the lowdown…

According to reports, the studio behind Love Island is keen to produce a more mature version of the hit reality dating series, following criticism that those appearing on Love Island are too young and have very little of interest to say.

The series, which has the working titled, Your Mum, My Dad, is also hoping to put "normal" bodies front and centre in a departure from the gym-honed and surgery-assisted bodies usually seen on Love Island.

This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love, with the help of their own kids, who will couple them up with other contestants. It will start airing later this year, ahead of potentially being broadcast sometime in 2023. It is not known whether host Laura Whitmore will front the show.

An insider told The Sun that the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down - meaning that they could make perfect television. They added that older contestants could bring an ingredient that is sometimes missing on Love Island: stimulating conversation.

The current iteration of the show mostly includes slim, toned men and women in their 20s. This year, the show has featured one of its youngest contestants ever as Gemma Owen, the daughter of footballing legend Michael Owen entered the villa at just 19 years old.

Meanwhile, none of this year's cast have been over the age of 30, and only a handful of stars from past series' have been aged 30 or older - Sophie Gradon and Marcel Sommerville, Paul Knops and Jordan Ring.

