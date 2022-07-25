Love Island 2022: who got dumped from the villa last night?

Love Island has entered its final week which can only mean one thing; double dumpings! There are far too many people in that villa, and to get to the perfect four couples by the finale meant throwing a curveball and saying goodbye to not two but four islanders.

MORE: Love Island's Billy opens up about connection with Gemma before leaving villa

The dumping was, unfortunately for those wanting to see chaos reign, predictable enough. With four new bombshells entering the villa earlier that week, it was unsurprising that three out of the four received the fewest votes, with Jamie saved thanks to his romance with fan favourite HR Queen Danica. As for Nathalia, Reece and Lacey, we hardly knew ye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island star Luca Bish's teeth: see before and after veneer transformation

The double dumping also saw the exit of the last Casa Amor boy, the one and only Deji who coined the relatable quote, 'I don’t want peace, I want problems!' Deji was very much the audience’s perspective on all of the action with his perfect facial expressions, and we’ll miss him! We were also really enjoying his blossoming relationship with Lacey - let’s hope they keep dating on the outside!

Farewell, Deji and Lacey!

So who is left in the villa? We’ve got Indiyah and Dami, Tasha and Andrew, Gemma and Luca, Paige and Adam, Ekin-Su and Davide and Danica and Jamie in the final six - and we have no idea who will be taking home that £50k cash prize just yet - as there are set to be two more dumpings before the final four remain for the grand finale.

MORE: Love Island spoilers: Andrew tells Tasha 'steady on' as they talk about marriage

MORE: Love Island fans have same complaint after latest recoupling

The final week will also see the islanders take on some hilarious challenges, including a talent show, caring for fake babies and their parents coming to the villa to meet their new other half. We can’t wait to see what their parents are going to say!

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.