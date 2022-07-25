Love Island's Billy opens up about connection with Gemma before leaving villa The 23-year-old left the villa last week

Love Island star Billy Brown has revealed that he felt a "vibe" with Gemma Owen before his departure from the villa last week.

The roofing company director landed as a bombshell in Casa Amor and was drawn to Gemma, whom he has mutual friends with outside the villa.

Chatting to Laura Whitmore on Aftersun on Sunday, the 23-year-old said that he "100 per cent" felt a "vibe" with the dressage rider.

When asked by the presenter if he thought he may have had a chance with Gemma if her partner, Luca Bish, wasn't there, Billy replied: "It's not about whether he's there or not!

"If someone gives me the vibe I'll bounce back. She was giving me a vibe 100%."

Billy's admission comes just a week after Movie Night, where a clip of Billy chatting to Gemma caused a row between Luca and his girl.

The fishmonger accused the pair of flirtatious behaviour and told Billy: "I don't care, you can crack on, it's Love Island but it was flirting and I was made out to be a [expletive] idiot for it!"

Billy said he felt a "vibe" with Gemma

Later on in the episode, Luca called Billy over to the firepit and asked him: "Did you feel like she was flirting with you?" to which Billy responded: "Yeah, it was just flirty banter."

Luca and Gemma have since made up and were saved from Sunday night's dumping which saw three of the new bombshells leave the island.

Fan favourite Deji Adeniyi along with newcomers Reece Ford, Lacey Edwards and Nathalia Campos received the fewest votes for the most compatible couple.

Luca was left fuming on Movie Night

Viewers were sad to see Deji go, with many taking to Twitter to express their disappointment. One person wrote: "Ugh, so annoyed to see Deji go," while another added: "Deji didn't deserve this."

A third person commented: "Lol Deji and the new girl barely got any screen time, they didn’t stand a chance."

