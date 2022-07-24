Love Island spoilers: Andrew tells Tasha 'steady on' as they talk about marriage Things are heating up in the villa

The Love Island final is just one week away and things are starting to get serious for some of the couples in the villa.

While Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page took their relationship to the next level last week when the model asked the real estate agent to be her boyfriend, the pair are now talking about marriage!

In Sunday night's episode, viewers will watch as the couple cosy up in the garden while holding hands. Tasha asks Andrew: "Why are you playing with my ring finger?" prompting the conversation to move on to the subject of weddings.

The dancer turns to her boyfriend, asking: "What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?" to which Andrew replies: "I think you'd look unreal."

The pair then discuss flower arrangements before talking about how long it will be before Andrew pops the question. He tells Tasha: "Well babe, steady on, you've got at least four years."

Tasha responds: "I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that."

Tasha and Andrew talk marriage in Sunday night's episode

Andrew smiles, asking: "You think I'd propose to you sooner than three years?" prompting his girlfriend to reply: "If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so."

Friday's episode ended with another recoupling, which saw most of the pairings stick together, while Danica coupled up with newcomer Jamie and new girls Lacey and Nathalia picked Deji and Reece.

Viewers of the show weren't too pleased with the outcome, however, pointing out that the bombshells should be allowed to pick first. One fan suggested that the strongest pairings should couple up last, writing: "It should be the rule that anyone new picks first, then anyone not in a serious couple, then the solid couples. Like I'm not suggesting anyone would want to pick Andrew or Luca but there's no way to know because they let them go first."

Tasha and Andrew are officially girlfriend and boyfriend

It seems some fans were expecting the recoupling to be more dramatic given Nathalia's interest in both Adam and Davide, who are currently in pairings with Paige and Ekin-Su.

