Love Island fans have same complaint after latest recoupling This isn't how we thought it was going to play out...

Love Island aired another recoupling ceremony on Friday night's episode following the arrival of four new bombshells into the villa, but fans were all left complaining as it didn't play out how they imagined it would.

MORE: Love Island star’s dad has called producers to complain - details

At the end of the episode, the contestants gathered around the firepit for the recoupling in which the girls were able to pick their partners. However, instead of starting with new girls Nathalia and Lacey, the original girls picked first, starting with Tasha.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The latest Love Island bombshells make their intentions known

As expected, she chose to recouple with Andrew, followed by Indiyah, who coupled back up with Dami. Gemma chose Luca, Paige picked Adam, and Danica opted for new arrival, Jamie.

MORE: 4 facts about Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos

MORE: Middle-aged Love Island? Here's everything you need about the proposed spinoff show

Ekin-Su was next to pick, and of course, she went for Davide, leaving the new girls only two options: Deji and Reece. Lacey, who has enjoyed quite a connection with Deji since her introduction earlier this week, picked first, leaving Nathalia no choice but to couple up with Reece.

It was the girls' turn to pick who they wanted to couple up with

Viewers watching were left more than a little disappointed with how the recoupling played out, with many complaining that it wasn't dramatic enough. As one said: "What's the point of the recouping.. poor Reece and Natalia over before it's started #LoveIsland."

Another suggested another way that the show bosses could ramp up the drama during recoupling scenes. They said: "It should be the rule that anyone new picks first, then anyone not in a serious couple, then the solid couples. Like I'm not suggesting anyone would want to pick Andrew or Luca but there's no way to know because they let them go first."

Ekin-Su picked Davide in the recoupling ceremony

Someone else echoed this, writing: "Let's make it a rule, new islanders always pick first at recoupling except the final recoupling," while a fourth joked: "This recoupling could've been an email #Lovelsland."

MORE: Love Island star Luca Bish's friendship with Nick Cave's late son revealed

It seems that many were expecting Nathalia to pick either Adam or Davide if she had been given the choice to pick a boy before the other girls. While Nathalia pulled Adam for her first date in the villa, she revealed that she also had her eyes set on Davide too.

However, both boys proceeded to friendzone ahead of the recoupling, telling her they were not interested in having their heads turned from Paige and Ekin-Su, respectively - but we still can't help but wonder who he would've picked!

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.