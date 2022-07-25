Love Island fans left seriously unimpressed with this detail after latest episode The episode had many ups and downs...

Sunday's episode of Love Island had plenty of ups and downs but it seems that fans were feeling unimpressed for the same reason after the ITV2 reality show had finished.

The episode sadly saw Deji, Lacey, Nathalia and Reece dumped from the Island, Davide and Ekin-Su become exclusive and the Islanders competing in a sports day challenge – but it was the end that fans weren't happy with.

Taking to social media, many were quick to suggest the 'Tomorrow Night' preview, which teased what will happen during Monday's instalment, was unsatisfactory. One person wrote: "Tomorrow's episode preview looks dead so no point in watching it #Loveisland."

A second tweeted: "This show is dry this year if the preview for tomorrow is a talent show on the final week of the show #LoveIsland."

A third added further: "This was still one of the most boring eps yet, that preview was just talent show as well #LoveIsland." A fourth simply wrote: "What was that preview #LoveIsland."

The preview revealed that during Monday's episode, viewers will see the contestants take part in a talent show.

Host of the show, Laura Whitmore, then told viewers and the studio audience on Love Island Aftersun that Tasha would be performing a dance routine and that Indiyah will be playing the recorder.

Meanwhile, Billy Brown, who was dumped from the Island last week, appeared on After Sun to talk about his time in the villa, when he opened up about his connection to Gemma. The 23-year-old said that he "100 per cent" felt a "vibe" with the dressage rider.

When asked by the presenter if he thought he may have had a chance with Gemma if her partner, Luca Bish, wasn't there, Billy replied: "It's not about whether he's there or not! If someone gives me the vibe I'll bounce back. She was giving me a vibe 100%."

