Where does Antiques Road Trip expert Izzie Balmer live? The BBC star is an auctioneer

Izzie Balmer is a familiar face on daytime TV thanks to her role on the popular BBC programme, Antiques Road Trip. Despite only joining the show a few years ago in 2019, she has managed to amass a legion of fans.

But how much do you know about Izzie's life behind the camera? Get to know the antique expert here, including where in the U.K. she calls home…

Who is Antiques Road Trip expert Izzie Balmer?

Izzie Balmer is a 32-year-old antiques valuer and auctioneer from Derbyshire. She joined Antiques Road Trip back in 2019 during the show's ninth series and has also made appearances on Bargain Hunt.

Her love for antiques began when her mother suggested that she do some work experience at a local auction house after completing her university degree.

"All these things, wonderful items being brought in fascinated me," she told BristolLive. She then went on to study at Birmingham’s School of Jewellery where she gained a gemmology diploma and a diamond diploma.

Izzie is an antiques valuer and auctioneer

She said: "I kind of fell into this job but I absolutely love it.

"I have always loved jewellery and been a fan of sparkly things, like most girls. I cannot think of anything I would rather do."

During an interview with Stylist last year, the successful valuer revealed the most expensive item she's ever sold: "An oil painting by a Derbyshire painter called George Turner. These would usually fetch between £3,000 to £7,000, but this one sold for £22,000."

Where does Izzie Balmer live?

Izzie no longer lives in her hometown of Derbyshire and has reportedly moved to Bristol.

Izzie is believed to live in Bristol

When she's not busy giving out advice on TV, you can find Izzie working as a head valuer and auctioneer at the Wessex Auction rooms in Wiltshire. Fellow Bargain Hunt star Tim Weeks also works there as a director, auctioneer, valuer and cataloguer.

