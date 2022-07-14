Antiques Road Trip's David Harper opens up about 'worst' part of show The antiques dealer has been part of the BBC programme since 2012

David Harper has been a much-loved member of the Antiques Road Trip family since the daytime programme first began on BBC One back in 2012.

Over the last nine years, he's uncovered incredible antiques and made some unbelievable profits at auction. However, the antiques dealer, 52, has revealed not everything goes smoothly and that he, along with fellow presenters Roo Irvine, Christina Trevanion and Phil Serrell, have experienced huge losses on the show.

"Losses and disaster in auction are the worst," he said. "When we are filming these shows, you can be as knowledgeable and animated about an object as you would like. But once you take it to an auction, and it's just a cold loss, that's hard."

"Sometimes they couldn't give a monkey about the object, it can all go badly wrong," he continued adding that it's worse when he's filming Celebrity Antiques Road Trip."

He continued to the Express: "You're meant to be an expert, and when it all goes badly wrong, they look at you like you have got some sort of lurgy and they want to get away from you as quickly as possible."

However, the show has also seen incredible sales too. Back in 2018, fellow presenter Paul Laidlaw sold a sub-miniature camera for £20,000 after purchasing it for just £60 from an antique store in Margate, Kent.

Paul was gobsmacked when the item, an extremely rare camera combined with a microscope known as a Chambre Automatique cameras, was purchased by a private collector in Switzerland via an online bid.

At the time, he said: "I have no words, I'm over the moon. I genuinely am flabbergasted. You go treasure hunting - but does it get any better than that? I don't think it does!"

