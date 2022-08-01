Who narrates Antiques Road Trip? All you need to know about the well-known auctioneer Tim Wonnacott is the voice of the programme

Antique's Road Trip has been loved and adored by fans ever since it first began on BBC Two back in 2010. The show has amassed a host of popular narrators and experts over the years, but one TV star has played a special role on the series from its very first episode.

Chartered auctioneer and antiques expert Tim Wonnacott has been the programme's narrator since 2010. Find out more about the presenter here…

Who is the Antiques Road Trip narrator?

Tim Wonnacott has been the voice of the beloved BBC daytime show since 2010. As well as being a TV presenter, the 71-year-old is also a chartered auctioneer, chartered surveyor and antiques expert.

Viewers will also know Tim for his role on Bargain Hunt, which he hosted for 12 years from 2003 to 2015 after replacing David Dickinson.

He has also worked on shows such as Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, The Great Antiques Hunt and Buried Treasures.

In 2014, Tim took part in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the fourth week with Australian dance partner Natalie Lowe. He said of his time on the BBC show: "It's a great treat to be on a programme like Strictly. For an old geezer like me, who comes along in his 64th year and he's slightly portly, and he thinks he's a bit over the hill, this last month, with this delightful teacher, has taken me to a very special place."

Tim Wonnacott is a chartered auctioneer, chartered surveyor and antiques expert

Tim Wonnacott's career away from TV

Before his TV career, Tim was previously a director of Sotheby's, one of the world's oldest auction houses. Having joined the company in 1978, he became a full director in 1985. He was then appointed sole chairman of Sotheby's South.

In 2003, he left Sotheby's after 25 years to concentrate on his media activities. He then founded the fine art agency and brokerage business Tim Wonnacott & Associates, which provides independent advice to both buyers and sellers of antiques.

Tim has also helped raise money for charities at several auctions, including selling the statues of Gromit and Shaun the Sheep in Bristol.

