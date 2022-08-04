Antiques Road Trip's Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals surprising reason why she almost lost out on BBC role The star joined the show in 2015

Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp quickly became a fan favourite after first appearing on the BBC show back in 2015.

But did you know that she almost lost out on her presenting role?

Chatting to The Sunday Post before making her debut, she explained how she came to be on the programme: "I'd been doing Bargain Hunt when the executive producer of Antiques Road Trip called to ask if I wanted to audition for the show.

"It was intense. I had to go through three or four auditions until finally, I got to come in for a big meeting, where a panel of people, including the director, were looking me up and down thinking, 'Is she going to be OK?'

"The thing was I had something quite important I really needed to get off my chest - I couldn't drive!"

Considering the show centres around the experts setting off on a road trip around the UK on the hunt for treasures, a driving licence is a crucial job requirement.

Natasha joined the BBC show in 2015

Revealing the producers' reaction to the admission, she said: "They couldn't believe it. It had all been sweetness and light up till that point, but then it all got a bit grave."

Luckily, the job offer still stood but on the condition that she passed her driving test quickly.

She took an intensive course and passed on the third attempt. "There's nothing like STV phoning to check up on you to help you fail," she added.

The BBC show wouldn't be the same without Natasha and it's thanks to her dad, contemporary artist Philip Raskin, that she went into the antiquing profession.

Chatting to HELLO! earlier this year, the 36-year-old revealed that her father inspired her career when he took her to a contemporary art auction over ten years ago.

Natasha's dad is artist Philip Raskin

"It hadn't occurred to me to work in the auction world," the Bargain Hunt star said. "Had it not been for my dad, I wouldn't have known that you could do such exciting things or sell contemporary art at auction which I continue to do to this day, and indeed, not just catalogue them, but sell them from The Rostrum.

"So I have a lot to thank him for and remember very, very clearly a genuine milestone moment."

