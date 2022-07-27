Love Island star Luca Bish's family defend him following Gemma Owen backlash The couple argued after the Mile High challenge

Love Island star Luca Bish's family have taken to Instagram to defend the 23-year-old following his argument with Gemma Owen in Tuesday night's episode.

MORE: Love Island: Who got dumped on Tuesday night's episode?

In the latest instalment, the girls took part in the Mile High challenge, which saw them dress up as air hostesses before giving a safety demonstration to the boys and sharing a steamy moment with their chosen passenger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island star Luca Bish's teeth: see before and after veneer transformation

During Gemma's turn, she licked Adam Collard's neck, leaving Luca less than impressed.

At first, Luca denied that he was bothered by it, but during a discussion later on in the episode, he admitted that he was upset. "Do I wanna see the girl I love doing stuff to another boy, no. I didn't like it. I don't wanna be in a relationship where we are having these stupid chats," Luca told Gemma.

The fishmonger's family took to his Instagram Stories shortly after the episode aired to defend the star. They wrote: "9/10 weeks of no contact with family. It's a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened.

MORE: Love Island star Paige Thorne's unusual villa behaviour that has been distracting viewers explained

MORE: Love Island fans confused by Luca Bish's 'dig' at Mark Wright – and the TV star responds

"Learning to have disagreements and resolve them is part of all successful relationships. Society preaches men not to bottle things up and to open up???

Luca's family have defended him on Instagram

"So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he's been. Nothing but real.

"First to admit if he's being a little [expletive]. But really don't feel he's done anything wrong here at all."

They added: "Would do anything to hug him right now."

The statement comes after some viewers criticised his reaction to the challenge, which saw him storm out of the villa after a heated row with Gemma.

Luca and Gemma had a row following the Mile High challenge

Later on in the episode, the couple were saved in the latest public vote, leaving Dami and Indiyah, Paige and Adam, and Danica and Jamie at risk of being dumped from the villa in Wednesday night's episode.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.