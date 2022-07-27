Love Island: Who got dumped on Tuesday night's episode? Viewers have shared their predictions

Love Island ended on a cliffhanger on Tuesday night, leaving three couples vulnerable to being dumped from the villa less than a week from the show's ending.

Dami and Indiyah, Paige and Adam, and Danica and Jamie found themselves with the least votes from the public. While viewers are yet to learn which couple will be heading out of the villa doors, many have taken to Twitter to reveal who they think it will be, suggesting that Danica and Jamie will be the unlucky pair to go home.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "I think it's time for Danica and Jamie tbh. Feel sorry for Danica but who else?" while another added: "Obviously Danica and Jamie, let's not kid ourselves."

A third viewer commented: "Why the cliffhanger when we all know Danica and Jamie were dumped?" while another agreed, tweeting: "Be shocked if it's anyone but Danica and Jamie gone in the vote in tomorrow night's show."

Elsewhere in Tuesday night's episode, Luca and Gemma got into a row after the horse rider licked Adam's neck in the Mile High challenge.

At first, Luca denied that he was annoyed about it, but Gemma could tell that he was bothered. Later on in the episode, he admitted that he was upset in a conversation by the firepit.

Viewers think Danica and Jamie will get dumped

The fishmonger asked Gemma: "I am protective I know, I think any bloke would've thought the way I did at the time. Out of all the girls do you think you went for it the most?"

Gemma responded: "No, are you joking?"

"Do I wanna see the girl I love doing stuff to another boy, no. I didn't like it," Luca said. "I don't wanna be in a relationship where we are having these stupid chats,"

Luca was annoyed at Gemma for licking Adam in the challenge

"Nor do I," Gemma added.

"Gem, do you wanna be with me?", Luca asked. Gemma replied: "Well, obviously."

