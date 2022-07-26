Love Island: Everything you need to know about Jamie Allen's football career The 27-year-old is the latest bombshell

Love Island star Jamie Allen swept fan favourite Danica Taylor off of her feet within days of being in the villa and is the only remaining bombshell to have survived the last recoupling.

MORE: Love Island fans confused by Luca Bish's 'dig' at Mark Wright – and the TV star responds

But what does Jamie do for a job outside the villa? Find out all about his football career here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island bombshells make their intentions known

What club does Jamie Allen play for?

Jamie is a footballer who plays as a forward for FC Halifax Town. The 27-year-old first signed with the club back in July 2019 after cancelling his contract with Dover, but recently signed a new contract with the club before going into the villa.

He started his career with Fleetwood Town and made his Football League debut in 2013. He went on to play for Barrow & AFC Fylde before moving to Southport club in 2016, where he stayed until joining Dover Athletic in 2017.

MORE: Love Island viewers share same theory after Adam says Ekin-Su is 'punching'

MORE: Love Island talent show: the best performances from over the years

For those unfamiliar with Jamie's current signing, FC Halifax Town, it's a professional club based in Halifax, West Yorkshire and currently competes in the National League.

Jamie is currently coupled up with Danica

Jamie has played for the club for the past three seasons at The Shay ground and back in June "committed his future" to the team, according to FC Halifax Town's official Twitter account.

However, with less than three weeks to go until the new season is set to start, Jamie joined the Love Island cast. Last Wednesday, the forward player was announced as one of four new bombshells heading into the famous Mallorcan villa. Sharing pictures of each of the new contestants, the official Love Island page wrote: "Did someone order four new bombshells?"

✍️ NEW CONTRACT |



Good morning Shaymen fans, how about a new deal…



FC Halifax Town are delighted to announce that Montserrat international Jamie Allen has committed his future to the club!



The upcoming season will be Allen’s fourth at The Shay 💙#Shaymen | RB pic.twitter.com/o1rzepU5fH — FC Halifax Town (@FCHTOnline) June 9, 2022

Jamie signed a new contract with FC Halifax Town in June

MORE: Love Island star Danica asks Gemma about dad Michael Owen's clubbing days

Following the news, Halifax Town posted the following announcement on their Twitter page: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.