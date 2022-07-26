Love Island viewers share same theory after Adam says Ekin-Su is 'punching' Fans weren't too pleased with the personal trainer

Love Island viewers have taken to Twitter to share the same theory after Monday night's episode saw Adam Collard suggest that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is punching above her weight in her relationship with Davide Sanclimenti.

Joining in on Paige Thorne and Luca Bish's conversation about who is punching in their respective relationships, Adam decided to give his opinion on the Turkish actress and Italian Stallion, despite the fact that they weren't involved in the discussion.

"I think Ekin-Su is punching with Davide," he said. "Davide is a really good looking lad, but Ekin-Su's fiery personality, that can make someone more attractive."

Viewers were furious with Adam's comments and suggested that the reason why the personal trainer spoke against Ekin-Su out of the blue is that she rejected him when he first entered the villa.

One person tweeted: "Just catching up on #LoveIsland Adam saying Ekin is punching…wow he's defo bitter he didn’t get a chance with her," while another added: "I wonder if Adam saying that Ekin-Su is punching has anything to do with her being the only girl in there who clearly rejected him when he arrived, whilst the other girls were all flattered by his chats."

Adam said Ekin-Su was punching about her weight

A third viewer commented: "Nobody was talking about Ekin or Davide but Adam brings them up… I'm starting to believe the theories that Adam is in love with Ekin."

Other viewers were disappointed that neither Gemma Owen nor Paige defended Ekin-Su following Adam's comments. One person tweeted: "Why are the girls letting Adam talk about Ekin like that?" while another added: "None of the girls backing Ekin when Adam said she's punching with Davide."

Later on in the episode, the islanders took part in the show's iconic talent show and while all the performances were entertaining, Indiyah Polack's recorder playing was certainly the night's stand-out.

Indiyah's performance had viewers in hysterics

Viewers were left in hysterics following the waitress' song. One person tweeted: "This has taken over the most iconic talent performance from Millie's piano recital," while another added: "Indiyah's performance took me OUT!!! I can't stop laughing!! Funniest episode so far."

A third commented: "Indiyah was truly the best act of the night."

