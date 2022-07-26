Love Island fans confused by Luca Bish's 'dig' at Mark Wright – and the TV star responds Mark has reacted to the Love Islanders comment

Love Island fans were confused by Luca Bish's dig at former Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright during Monday's episode of the reality show, and it seems Mark himself was a little confused too!

While standing in the villa kitchen, Luca could be heard asking fellow Islander, Adam, if the reality star and Heart FM DJ was good looking, before Luca added that Mark wasn't "all that".

Luca stated that he hought the presenter was "punching" above his weight with his wife of seven years, Michelle Keegan – meaning she was the better looking party – which prompted some confusion online.

One person wrote: "Luca what did Mark Wright ever do to you please?" As another said: "Luca's random dig at Mark Wright!?"

Mark also reacted to the comment on social media. Tweeting from Sydney late on Monday evening, he said: "8:30am in Sydney…. minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like…. What did I do? #luca."

8:30am in Sydney…. minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like…. What did I do? #luca pic.twitter.com/CCsm56lfXE — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) July 25, 2022

Mark Wright tweeted his confusion over Luca's comment

Many more fans responded to Mark's comment in the replies. One said: "He's just jealous that you're married to Michelle. I personally think you're both brilliant."

Another added: "Maybe he sees him and Gemma as the next you and Michelle. Not even close #Luca not even marginally close #Luca."

Meanwhile, during the same conversation, fans of the show were left shocked by Adam's comments on Ekin-Su when he stated she was "punching" with Davide.

Luca is coupled up with Gemma Owen

"I think Ekin-Su is punching with Davide," he said. "Davide is a really good looking lad, but Ekin-Su's fiery personality, that can make someone more attractive."

Viewers were furious with Adam's comments and suggested that the reason why the personal trainer spoke against Ekin-Su out of the blue is that she rejected him when he first entered the villa.

"Just catching up on #LoveIsland Adam saying Ekin is punching…wow he's defo bitter he didn’t get a chance with her," said one fan, while another added: "I wonder if Adam saying that Ekin-Su is punching has anything to do with her being the only girl in there who clearly rejected him when he arrived."

